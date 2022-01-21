What is the value of a £2 coin from WWI?

What is the value of a £2 First World War coin?

Any history buff or coin collector will be proud to own a rare First World War £2.

It’s one of the most difficult, if not impossible, to find in your change, but how much is it worth if it does appear in your pocket?

The coin was only released in 2015, so it’s not very old.

It was created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I and was designed by David Rowlands.

However, the commemorative coin pays special attention to the Royal Navy.

Most people refer to it simply as a First World War coin, but the coin’s official name is the Sure Shield of Britain, according to the Royal Mint’s archive.

The design depicts a battleship approaching on the open sea, and it serves as a reminder of the coastal efforts made during the First World War, which took place over a century ago.

The coin is extremely rare, so we examine what it means to find one in your change.

Only 650,000 First World War (Navy) £2 coins are known to exist.

In comparison, there are approximately 417 million £2 coins in circulation worldwide, with a face value of £834 million.

While that’s a lot of change to take in, Change Checker’s latest scarcity index update gives you an idea of where this £2 stands in comparison to others.

It has a score of 74, which puts it near the top of the rankings.

The scarcity index assigns a number between 1 and 100 to each coin, indicating how difficult it is to locate them as well as how popular they are.

The higher the number, the rarer the coin and thus the more valuable it is.

Only the collection of Commonwealth £2 coins outranks it in the most recent update.

Since the last review, the Navy coin has moved up two spaces.

Despite its rarity, the coin has sparked little interest on sites like eBay and other online auctioning sites.

The coin has recently sold for as much as £21.

While that is still more than face value, it is only about ten times what you would get if you sold it as general tender.

If you plan to sell a copy of the coin, you should consider having it officially verified by change experts to add value to the transaction.

Alternatively, you could complete the War collection and sell it all together.

