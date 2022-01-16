What makes the 1860 Liberty S quarter worth up to (dollar)55,705?

Some people are surprised by how much old coins sell for, especially if they have an 1860 Liberty S quarter.

The seated Liberty series was minted from 1838 to 1891, and the quarter is part of it.

When it comes to coins, the most valuable ones usually have an error, were minted in small quantities, or have some other distinguishing feature.

The Liberty 1860 S quarter is extremely valuable, as we explain.

Christian Gobrecht, the third US Mint chief engraver, designed the 1860 Liberty S quarter.

In addition to the S quarter, a few other Liberty quarters were minted in 1860.

The 1860-O coin and the 1860-O quarter have no mintmark.

The other coins’ mintages are, of course, much higher than the 1860 S quarter.

It is estimated that 56,000 seated Liberty S coins were produced.

The aftermath and effects of the US civil war, which drove coins out of circulation, contribute to the coin’s rarity.

“Like the 1859-S quarter dollar, the 1860-S is a rare date that is virtually impossible to find in mint state,” said Ron Gruth, president of the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

“As a result, it is one of the most important condition-rareties in this series, comparable to some of the 1870-1873 Carson City issues and the 1859-S.”

Look for an “S” on the reverse of an 1860 quarter if you find one.

This can be found on the reverse of the coin, just below the eagle’s arrows.

San Francisco is represented by the letter S.

You’re probably wondering how much a Liberty 1860-S quarter is worth if you’re lucky enough to find one.

The value will be determined by the grade and condition of the item.

According to USA Coin Book, if the coin is in “uncirculated (MS-60)” condition, it could be worth up to (dollar)55,705.

The quarter is also worth more than (dollar)1,100 in average condition.

Rare coins can be found in a variety of ways.

The first thing you should do is go through your home and any places where you might keep change.

Other options include using a metal detector in known treasure areas and asking for a penny wrapper from your local bank branch.

You can also try to find one on USA Coin Book or eBay for a good price.

However, be certain to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.