What stores sell Kit Kat duos?

I’m looking for a place to buy Kit Kat duos.

Kit Kat, a CANDY confection, has introduced a new flavor of Kit Kat duos.

In April of this year, the chocolate dessert company announced their Duos line of products.

Kit Kat duos released the newest flavor in their chocolate collection in January 2022.

The new candy is a delicious combination of dark chocolate and strawberry.

The treat is served in a crisp wafer with two layers: strawberry on top and dark chocolate on the bottom.

“A new year is always a chance to try new things,” Kit Kat brand manager Dan Williard said in a press release. “What better way to start than by releasing new KIT KAT flavors?”

“There’s nothing more classic than KIT KAT wafers and chocolate,” Williard said, “but Kit Kat Duos Strawberry (plus) Dark Chocolate and KIT KAT THiNS Chocolate Hazelnut offer new twists.”

Kit Kat duos are sold in stores that sell Kit Kat chocolates.

Kit Kat has distributed other flavor mash-ups since the creation of the duos product in April 2019.

The dark chocolate and strawberry combination is the duo’s third product.

The first flavor in the lineup was a mint-dark chocolate mashup.

Mocha and chocolate made up the second mixture.

Hershey and Nestle are two of the world’s most well-known chocolate producers.

They both own the Kit Kat candy brand.

Nestle is credited with creating Kit Kat all over the world.

Kit Kat is distributed in the United States by Hershey’s HB Reese Candy Company.