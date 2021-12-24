What time do Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day?

What are the opening hours for Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo on Christmas and New Year’s Day?

As the holiday season approaches, many banks will alter their operating hours.

This holiday season, banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo may change their hours.

JPMorgan Chase and Co. owns Chase Bank, which was founded in December of 2000.

The majority of banks in the United States, such as Chase, observe bank holidays by closing their branches for the day.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are indeed bank holidays, and Chase Bank will be closed on those days.

Federal bank holidays are observed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively.

New Year’s Day and Christmas Day are both observed, according to the Federal Reserve’s website.

Customers should expect most banks to be closed on federal holidays, but always double-check with your local bank.

Although Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are federal holidays, the same cannot be said for their eves.

Although widely observed, the Federal Reserve’s website does not list Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as federal holidays.

Most banks, such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, will be open on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Because the hours of each regional bank can differ, it’s best to double-check with your local branch.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wells Fargo is open.

They are open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Hours may vary depending on where you are.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chase bank is open.

Chase is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, though local hours may vary.

Monday through Friday, Bank of America is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bank is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but local hours may vary.

Sundays are a regular bank holiday, so most banks are closed.

