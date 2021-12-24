What time do gas stations open and close on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day?

What time do gas stations open and close on Christmas and New Year’s Day?

While gas stations appear to be open 24 hours a day, the upcoming holiday season may put a damper on any road trip plans as stations switch to holiday hours.

During the holiday season, searches for gas station operating hours spike, so you’re not alone in wondering if your neighborhood gas station is open.

The following services, according to Patch.com, will be closed on December 25:

On Christmas, the majority of federal and municipal services and buildings will be closed.

Gas stations will most likely be open.

Privately owned gas stations are opting to open for a few hours rather than closing for the entire day.

Target, for example, will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Instead, Walmart will close all of its stores on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and will remain closed throughout the holidays.

Costco will have limited hours of operation on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Before going out, call your local store to double-check their hours.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.