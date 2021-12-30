What time do gas stations open and close on New Year’s Day?

Are gas stations open today? When do they open and close on New Year’s Day?

While gas stations appear to be open 24 hours a day, the upcoming holiday season may put a damper on any road trip plans as stations switch to holiday hours.

During the holiday season, searches for gas station operating hours spike, so you’re not alone in wondering if your neighborhood gas station is open.

The following services will be unavailable on December 25th, according to Patch.com:

On Christmas Day, the majority of federal and municipal services and buildings will be closed.

Gas stations will most likely be open.

Privately owned gas stations are opting to open for a few hours rather than closing for the entire day.

Target, for example, will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart, on the other hand, will close all of its stores on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

Costco will have limited hours of operation on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Before going out, call your nearest store to double-check their hours.