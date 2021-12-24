On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when does Costco open?

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, what time does Costco open?

With over 500 locations, Costco is one of America’s largest wholesale retailers.

Costco’s alternate holiday hours have arrived with the arrival of the holiday season.

During the holidays, wholesale warehouses’ hours of operation are displayed on their websites.

Costco will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The warehouse’s hours for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve may vary by location, so call ahead.

Knowing stores ahead of time can help you avoid shopping mishaps during the holiday season, which is notorious for being a busy shopping season.

The pharmacy hours are not listed on the Costco website, but they are most likely the same as the warehouse hours.

Call your local Costco pharmacy to confirm their holiday hours.

If at all possible, order medications ahead of time for the holidays, as pharmacy hours can vary significantly.

The other holidays that Costco’s warehouses are closed are listed on their website.

The behemoth warehouse will also be closed on the following holidays:

Home appliances, food, cleaning supplies, and other necessities are available at Costco.

They also sell Christmas trees, which are a popular item at this time of year for the warehouse.

Costco sells live and artificial Christmas trees, both bare and pre-lit.

The Spruce reports that Costco has Christmas trees for under (dollar)100.

There are trees of various sizes, including some that are seven to eight feet tall.

Customers can’t see how the tree will look once it’s unwrapped because Costco’s live trees are wrapped.

Customers must purchase the tree wrapped and then unwrap it at home to determine how full or thin it is.

