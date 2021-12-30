On New Year’s Day, when does Publix open and close?

For New Year’s Day, when does Publix open and close?

THE HOLIDAYS HAVE ARRIVED, and many supermarkets and stores have adjusted their operating hours.

Publix is a well-known Southeast grocer with locations in over six states.

The Publix holiday hours will be different this year, but you can still go.

Publix’s holiday hours are listed below for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

They have always closed on Christmas Day in the company’s 90-year history, and they will do so again in 2021.

The store will be open on New Year’s Day, but all Publix pharmacies will be closed.

Along with Publix, many other stores will be open on New Year’s Day 2022.

On New Year’s Day, the following stores will be open:

Check local store hours for all locations to confirm holiday hours.

Call ahead for pharmacy hours and consider ordering medications before the holidays if at all possible.

For the following three major holidays, Publix will be closed:

During the holiday season, customers flock to Publix to stock up on supplies for holiday gatherings.

The company’s headquarters are located in Lakeland, Florida.

George W Jenkins founded the company in 1930.

The first location was in Winter Haven, Florida.

The family has an estimated net worth of $8.8 billion dollars.