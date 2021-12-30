What time does Starbucks open on New Year’s Day?

Is Starbucks open today? Here’s what you need to know about the New Year’s opening hours.

Many stores change their hours to accommodate the holidays.

Starbucks is one of those businesses that may change its hours for the holidays.

Starbucks, like many other businesses, prefers to celebrate holidays in their own unique way.

Some of the company’s coffee shops will be open on New Year’s Day, while others will be closed.

To find out what hours your local Starbucks is open, go online or use the Starbucks app.

Starbucks enjoys celebrating the holidays with festive cups and a special holiday drink menu.

On the days of the holidays, you will be able to enjoy the holiday themed options at Starbucks in select locations.

In some locations, they will be open on New Year’s Eve.

The company’s holiday hours, according to a spokesperson, are as follows:

“Store hours may be adjusted from time to time depending on business and customer needs.”

Starbucks releases their well-known holiday menu every year around the holidays.

The holiday menu includes not only specialty drinks but also food items.

For the holidays in 2021, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte was introduced.

The Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Irish Cream Cold Brew were among the other holiday beverages available at Starbucks this year.

The Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte have been removed from this year’s holiday menu, despite being popular in previous years.

The coffee chain has also released special holiday cups to commemorate the holiday season.

Wrapping paper, ribbon, holiday lights, and candy cane are the four designs.