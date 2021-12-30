What time does Trader Joe’s open on New Year’s Day 2022?

Is Trader Joe’s open today? Opening hours for New Year’s 2022 explained

TRADER Joe’s is a grocery store chain with more than 530 locations across the United States.

Many Americans shop at Trader Joe’s for holiday meals, and with New Year’s Eve approaching, they want to know what hours they will be open.

Every year, it’s advised to finish your holiday food shopping as soon as possible to avoid missing out on items due to store closings.

Before 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, shoppers can get their last-minute shopping done; however, hours vary by location, so it’s always best to call ahead.

On New Year’s Eve, Trader Joe’s will be closed.

Trader Joe’s has a wide variety of grocery items, but they also have seasonal items that make great gifts during the holidays.

The beloved Jingle Jangle candy treats for (dollar)9.99, Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments for (dollar)6.99, Trader Joe’s Wintry Blend coffee for (dollar)7.99, and Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Cake andamp; Cookie Mix for (dollar)2.99 are among the most popular 2021 holiday items.

These items are available in their Fearless Flyer and vary by location.

Apps like DoorDash and Instacart have made grocery shopping easier in recent years by allowing users to order groceries online and have them delivered on a set schedule.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, these apps grew in popularity as well, but Trader Joe’s has yet to implement the new system.

Trader Joe’s does not deliver at this time, nor do they have an online ordering option.