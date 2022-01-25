What to do if you receive an incorrect child tax credit letter

Here’s what you should do if you receive an incorrect child tax credit letter.

THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent out child tax credit letters that contain incorrect information, leaving some people unsure what to do.

This is in reference to the IRS letter “6419” that has been sent out this month.

The letter also contains important information about the expanded child tax credit in 2021, such as the number of payments sent and the number of eligible children.

From July to December, the majority of eligible families received up to (dollar)1,800, which represented half of the payments.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500 to be eligible for the full payments.

While you can claim the rest on your tax return, keep letter “6419” if you received one to assist you in filing.

The IRS has acknowledged, however, that it has received complaints from taxpayers about the letter’s incorrect dollar amount.

While the IRS does not know how many letters were sent out incorrectly, Commissioner Chuck Rettig told reporters on Monday that he is “highly confident” that the number is “not in the millions or hundreds of thousands.”

While the IRS investigates the situation, we’ve outlined a few steps you can take in the meantime if you believe your letter contains incorrect information.

Take a look at your records first.

If you chose direct deposit, you can check your bank statements each month to see how much was deposited.

You can also view your payments through the IRS’s child tax credit portal.

Of course, you’ll want to double-check these to make sure they’re correct.

A small number of taxpayers who moved or changed bank accounts in December may be affected, according to the IRS.

By logging into your online account and viewing your banking mailing information, you can ensure that your information is correct.

The IRS has a backlog of 6 million unprocessed tax returns, which is partially due to human error.

To avoid delays and confusion in the future, double-check your data.

Finally, if you’re concerned that your letter is incorrect, you might want to contact the IRS.

Call 1-800-829-1040 to contact the IRS.

According to tax expert Matthew Cordes, this may not be the case.

“The IRS lacks the systems and manpower to handle incoming phone calls and letters in response to issues,”…

