What to look for when checking your transmission fluid

It’s critical to keep up with basic vehicle maintenance if you want to keep your car around for the long haul.

Oil changes and tire replacements are part of the routine maintenance, but there’s another area to keep an eye on: your transmission.

Your transmission is responsible for keeping your vehicle running smoothly.

It affects the gears that you shift several times a day to drive, reverse, or park your car.

You will save money in the long run if you keep your transmission in good working order.

One of the most costly parts to repair or replace is your transmission.

Here are some helpful hints for a smooth transmission.

Transmission fluid is used differently in traditional automatic transmissions, dual-clutch automatic transmissions, and continuously variable automatic transmissions.

Check your owner’s manual if you’re not sure which fluid your transmission uses.

When checking the fluid, a visual inspection will suffice.

You’ll need to check your transmission fluid level and condition.

Look under the hood in the engine compartment to find the transmission dipstick.

Make sure the dipstick you’re looking for is for the transmission, not the engine oil.

The transmission dipstick is usually located further back in the engine bay, near the firewall (the bulkhead in the front of the cabin).

The transmission dipstick is usually colored or marked with a transmission symbol.

Don’t be alarmed if you can’t locate the dipstick.

Many modern cars have a sealed-for-life transmission that never needs to be checked or replaced, so no dipstick is required.

In this case, consult your owner’s manual for your model’s specific service schedule, and double-check for a transmission dipstick.

You can slam the hood shut and drive if your vehicle has a sealed transmission.

Check the level of your transmission dipstick if your vehicle has one.

Allow the car to idle in park on a level surface once the engine has warmed up.

Pull out the dipstick, clean it, slowly replace it, and then pull it out again.

On the dipstick, check the fluid level, which refers to how high the fluid rises.

The dipstick usually has full, low, and fill lines to assist you.

To check the color of the fluid, place the dipstick on a white surface like a paper towel.

The color of the fluid indicates the condition of your transmission fluid.

Your fluid should be reddish-pink in color if it is healthy.

It will be brownish red if it is nearing the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

If the liquid is a deep brown color or…

