What to look out for after receiving a scam stimulus email promising help with student loans under the CARES Act

STUDENTS are being warned about a scam email that claims to be able to pay off loans through the CARES Act.

Student loans may be eligible for stimulus forgiveness, according to an email obtained by The Sun.

It asks recipients to “submit” an application by the 31st of January.

President Biden approved plans in August to extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments until January 31.

The pause, however, was extended for another 90 days on December 22, bringing it to May 1.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and require additional time before resumed payments,” Biden said.

By the end of the month, there is no need to submit any “applications.”

“This applies to all loan statuses, including those in default and garnishment,” the email reads.

The sender advised the recipient to dial 209-332-8233 to reach a “dedicated eligibility line.”

The recipient was warned in the scam email that the benefits would be applied on a “first come, first served” basis.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog…

When speaking with a “representative,” they were also urged to give their personal validation code.

Attackers try to dupe people into giving them information, according to Ben Brigida, director of SOC Operations at Expel.

“The best way to do this is to make the email appear legitimate, to prompt one clear action, and to lace it with emotion,” he continued.

Scammers want their victims to move quickly so they don’t have time to consider whether or not the email is legitimate.

Throughout the Covid outbreak, unscrupulous scammers have targeted student loan borrowers.

If you’re being offered forgiveness, experts say it’s probably too good to be true, according to NerdWallet.

“It used to be called the Obama Loan Forgiveness scam, and now there’s the CARES Act Forgiveness scam,” Persis Yu, policy director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, said.

“Borrowers should always be skeptical of advertisements that promise forgiveness.”

If you receive a letter about debt forgiveness, educators across the country are urging you to think twice before sending any personal information.

Students should conduct research into the company’s legitimacy, as many scam companies do not exist.

Scammers typically use a.gov address to communicate about student loans, so Americans should double-check the email address they’re receiving.

If you’re not sure if the company is legitimate, don’t give out your Social Security number or bank account information.

If you’re unsure, just hang up and report the incident…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.