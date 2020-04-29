What Type Of Hosting Should I Get For My Website?

15 SHARES Share Tweet

No matter why you are building a website, one of the first things you are going to need to do is choose hosting. Hosting is one of the fundamental requirements for getting your site online. Technically, any hosting will do the job. However, the reality is that not all providers are reliable and not all plans suit everyone.

Unless you have built websites before, you probably don’t have that much experience with web hosting. The good news is that getting the hang of what you need is relatively easy.

These are the different types of hosting that are suitable for various purposes.

The most basic form of hosting is shared hosting. This refers to one server shared by a number of websites. The hosting provider allocates you as much bandwidth as you need at this moment. Ideally, there should always be enough bandwidth to go around. If, however, one website is getting a major traffic surge, other websites may become sluggish.

Shared hosting is good for simple websites which don’t require much processing power and which do not expect large influxes of traffic. It is perfect for niche blogs, freelancers who need a professional site or portfolio, and small businesses which target a local audience.

Virtual private server (VPS) hosting is similar to shared hosting in that you are sharing one server with other websites. However, with VPS hosting a certain amount of space on that server is allocated to you at all times, regardless of how muhc (or how little) traffic you are getting. It is virtually private in this way.

VPS hosting is good for websites which expect large amounts of traffic but also want to save money. Since the bandwidth is always available, growth is possible and your website will be reliable no matter what is happening on the rest of the server.

Cloud hosting is not really another type of hosting plan. You can get shared, VPS, and other types of hosting on the cloud. The difference is that your website is not hosted on one server. Rather, it is hosted in the cloud, drawing on the resources of a range of different servers.

See this Verpex review for more information on what to expect from cloud hosting. It is generally more reliable, flexible, and great if you are expecting traffic from all around the world.

Hosting on a dedicated server refers to renting an entire server to yourself. This is ideal for big businesses who expect large amounts of traffic. It is far more expensive than other plans, and is therefore not affordable to most individuals or small startups.

A dedicated server will effectively host any website. Ideally, any business renting a dedicated server has someone with the technical skills to manage the hosting. Alternatively, you can pay extra for managed hosting – in this case, the provider will help with any technical support.

Hosting is not a complicated matter, but it should be approached with care. Not all hosting providers are the same, and different plans cater to very different needs. Make sure to read the reviews to ensure any host you choose is reliable.