What will happen to house prices and the housing market in 2022?

What does the future hold for house prices and the housing market in 2022?

THE HOUSING MARKET HAS BEEN ON FIRE since the coronavirus pandemic began, but some are concerned about where things will be in 2022.

According to research and analysis firm Statista, average home prices in 2021 will be (dollar)408,800, up from (dollar)389,400 the previous year.

Despite the financial and health crises, Americans have been looking for ways to take advantage of historically low interest rates.

However, for some people, housing has become unaffordable.

According to Clever Real Estate, which was cited by CNBC, Americans today require an average income of (dollar)144,192 in order to afford a home.

To put that in context, the national median household income is only (dollar)69,178.

This year’s house prices have followed the same pattern as the economy’s overall prices.

When supply does not meet demand, prices rise, and inflation is triggered when the purchasing power of money falls.

The same principle applies to housing prices, as housing inventory is relatively low in comparison to demand.

The Federal Reserve, in particular, has taken no action, which is one of the reasons why prices have remained so high.

During a downturn, the Fed will usually lower interest rates to stimulate the economy.

As a result, borrowing money becomes less costly.

That is no longer the case, and consumer demand is at an all-time high.

That isn’t to say that the economy is in shambles, as some would have you believe, but demand must be tempered in order to prevent price spikes.

Hiking rates is one way to keep prices from rising so quickly.

Burrowing is discouraged, and demand is lowered as a result of this.

Although the Fed can’t directly lower mortgage rates, its monetary policies have an impact on them.

“Higher interest rates always have a negative impact on home prices because it reduces buyers’ purchasing power, lowering demand,” Jordan Fulmer, a real estate investor at Momentum Property Solutions, told The Sun.

“Homebuyers are driven by how much they can afford on their monthly payment,” he continued, “and if they have to pay an extra percent or two in interest, they must lower the price they can pay on a home.”

In the meantime, in 2022, the Fed is expected to take action.

Three rate hikes are expected next year, with three more hikes in 2023 and 2024, according to the central bank.

With multiple rate hikes planned for 2022, we can expect a drop in home prices…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.