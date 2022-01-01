What will happen to pensions in 2022, from increases in the state pension to changes in the triple lock?

When ministers conduct their reviews, they will have a lot to think about.

In 2022, state pension policies are expected to cause ministers major headaches, with backlash expected over the triple lock and possible changes to the retirement age.

The focus will once again be on whether the state pension increase scheduled for 2022, which has already sparked controversy, will be sufficient to support older people.

The cost of living increased by 5.1 percent in the 12 months to November, the highest rate in ten years, due to higher energy and food bills.

Inflation is expected to rise to 6% in early 2022, according to the Bank of England, before beginning to decline.

In April, however, the income of retirees will only rise by 3.1 percent.

The government decided to temporarily scrap the triple lock to avoid a costly increase for pensioners due to the way the Covid-19 pandemic and the end of the furlough scheme artificially increased wages.

The state pension is increased every year by whichever of inflation, earnings growth, or 2.5 percent is higher under the triple lock policy.

Rather than giving retirees an 8% raise in line with inflation, ministers created a double lock, which means the increase in April 2022 will be 3.1 percent – the September inflation rate.

Older people have already expressed their displeasure with the government’s decision to amend the triple lock, which violated an election manifesto promise, and more debate is expected.

“2022 will be a make-or-break year for the older generations,” said Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, a campaign group for older people.

“Millions will struggle to cope with the cost of living crisis caused by the surge in energy and fuel prices if the Government refuses to reconsider its decision to suspend the triple lock on state pensions,” Mr Reed stated.

“There could even be political pressure to review the April pension rise or increase the figure mid-year if bills get out of control,” said Sir Steve Webb, a former coalition Liberal Democrat pensions minister.

Another pension issue that the government may face is its second review of the state pension age, which will determine whether the retirement age is still appropriate.

It went from 65 to 66 recently.

