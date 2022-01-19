What will the national minimum wage be in 2022, and by how much?

THE National Minimum Wage is the lowest legal pay rate for workers in the United Kingdom, but your rate is determined by your age.

Here are the rates for 2022, as well as how much you’ll save if the minimum wage is raised in April.

If a company fails to pay the minimum amount required by law, it is named and shamed.

The UK’s minimum wage was last increased in April 2021, benefiting more than two million workers.

In April of 2022, the minimum wage will be increased once more.

But what exactly is it? We’ll explain everything you need to know.

The National Living Wage was renamed the National Minimum Wage in 2015.

Both are distinct from the Real Living Wage, which is currently £9.90 or £11.05 in London and is a voluntary minimum wage that some employers commit to paying.

In 1998, the Labour government established the first National Minimum Wage.

There was no official rate before that, though trade unions fought hard for their members’ rights.

The amount under the National Minimum Wage that under-23s receive varies depending on their age.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our UK politics live blog.