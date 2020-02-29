What You Should Know Before You Buy United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) for Your Dividend

Although United Technologies’ dividend yield of 2.2% is not the highest, we think the long payment history is quite interesting. Some simple analysis can provide a lot of insight when buying a company for its dividend, and we’ll explain this below.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “ Click on the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis “data-reactid =” 29 “> Click on the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis
payouts
Dividends are usually paid out of company profits. If a company pays more dividends than it deserves, the dividend can no longer be sustainable – hardly an ideal situation. Therefore, we should always examine whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company’s net profit after tax. If we look at the data, we can see that 45% of United Technologies’ profits in the past 12 months have been paid out as dividends. A medium payout ratio creates a balance between dividend payment and reluctance to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management badly reinvest the retained capital instead of paying a higher dividend.
Another important check is to determine whether the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. United Technologies paid out 39% of the free cash flow generated last year as a dividend, indicating that the dividend is affordable. It is gratifying to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests that the dividend is sustainable as long as profits don’t fall steeply.
Is United Technologies’ balance sheet risky?
Because United Technologies has significant debt, we need to review the balance sheet to determine if the company is at risk of debt. A rough way to check this is to use these two simple metrics: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and b) net interest coverage. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company’s total debt. Net interest coverage measures the ability to make interest payments. In essence, we check whether a) the company does not have too much debt and b) can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.57 times EBITDA, United Technologies’ debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.
Net interest coverage can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company’s net interest expense. A net interest coverage of 6.38 times the interest expense appears appropriate for United Technologies, although we are aware that even a high interest coverage does not make a company bulletproof.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Consider getting Our latest analysis of United Technologies’ financial position can be found here.“data-reactid =” 48 “> Here you can find our latest analysis of United Technologies’ financial position.
dividend volatility
One of the biggest risks of relying on dividend income is a company’s potential to have financial problems and lower its dividend. Not only will your income be cut, but the value of your investment will also decrease – nasty. United Technologies has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purposes of this analysis, we are only looking at payments over the past 10 years. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We believe this could indicate some resilience for the company and its dividends. In the past decade, the first annual payment in 2010 was $ 1.54, compared to $ 2.94 the previous year. This corresponds to an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% per year during this period.
The dividends have risen reasonably over this period, and with no significant cut in payments over time, we think this is an attractive combination.
Dividend growth potential
Dividend payments have been constant over the past few years, but we should always check to see if earnings per share (EPS) grow as this helps maintain dividend purchasing power. While there may have been fluctuations in the past, United Technologies’ earnings per share have basically not grown as they did five years ago. In the long term, stable earnings per share is a risk as inflation can reduce the value of dividends.
Conclusion
Dividend investors should always want to know whether a) a company’s dividends are affordable, b) whether there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) whether the dividends can grow. First, we like the fact that the company’s dividend payments appear to be well covered, although the retained capital must also be effectively reinvested. Second, earnings per share have actually shrunk, but at least the dividends have been relatively stable. United Technologies has a number of positive traits, which are slightly below our (admittedly high) standards. If a strong moat or an attractive rating were recognizable, this could still be worth a look.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Without at least some growth in earnings per share compared with Mit At some point in time the dividend will come under pressure from either costs or inflation, but very few companies see profits shrinking year after year, so it might be worthwhile to see what the 17 are Analysts we are tracking forecast for the future.“data-reactid =” 60 “> Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure from either costs or inflation, but very few companies see earnings year after year Duration is shrinking, and so on. It might be worthwhile to see what the 17 analysts we are tracking forecast for the future.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you are a dividend investor, you can also do so look at ours curated list of dividend stocks with a return of over 3%.“data-reactid =” 61 “> If you are a dividend investor, you should also take a look at our curated list of dividend stocks that generate a return of over 3%.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected], This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.“data-reactid =” 62 “>If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.