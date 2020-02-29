What You Should Know Before You Buy United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) for Your Dividend

Dividend-paying stocks like United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)) are generally popular with investors, and for good reason – some research suggests that a significant portion of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends However, sometimes investors buy a popular dividend stock based on their yield and then lose money if the company does so. Dividend does not meet expectations.

Although United Technologies’ dividend yield of 2.2% is not the highest, we think the long payment history is quite interesting. Some simple analysis can provide a lot of insight when buying a company for its dividend, and we’ll explain this below.

NYSE: UTX Historical Dividend Yield, February 28, 2020 More

payouts

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits. If a company pays more dividends than it deserves, the dividend can no longer be sustainable – hardly an ideal situation. Therefore, we should always examine whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company’s net profit after tax. If we look at the data, we can see that 45% of United Technologies’ profits in the past 12 months have been paid out as dividends. A medium payout ratio creates a balance between dividend payment and reluctance to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management badly reinvest the retained capital instead of paying a higher dividend.

Another important check is to determine whether the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. United Technologies paid out 39% of the free cash flow generated last year as a dividend, indicating that the dividend is affordable. It is gratifying to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests that the dividend is sustainable as long as profits don’t fall steeply.

Is United Technologies’ balance sheet risky?

Because United Technologies has significant debt, we need to review the balance sheet to determine if the company is at risk of debt. A rough way to check this is to use these two simple metrics: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and b) net interest coverage. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company’s total debt. Net interest coverage measures the ability to make interest payments. In essence, we check whether a) the company does not have too much debt and b) can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.57 times EBITDA, United Technologies’ debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

Net interest coverage can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company’s net interest expense. A net interest coverage of 6.38 times the interest expense appears appropriate for United Technologies, although we are aware that even a high interest coverage does not make a company bulletproof.

dividend volatility

One of the biggest risks of relying on dividend income is a company’s potential to have financial problems and lower its dividend. Not only will your income be cut, but the value of your investment will also decrease – nasty. United Technologies has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purposes of this analysis, we are only looking at payments over the past 10 years. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We believe this could indicate some resilience for the company and its dividends. In the past decade, the first annual payment in 2010 was $ 1.54, compared to $ 2.94 the previous year. This corresponds to an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% per year during this period.

