What’s next for the Artizan Shopping Centre in Dumbarton, now that a masterplan has been drawn up?

Following a three-month consultation period with members of the community, a masterplan to redevelop Dumbarton’s largely vacant Artizan Shopping Centre will be created.

Members of West Dunbartonshire Council’s tendering committee have agreed to award Fourth Street Place Consultants Ltd a £68,196 contract to create a design for the redevelopment of the centre.

The council stated at a meeting last year that it hoped to see the development of a pedestrianized shopping district that could be used for recreational space, parking, and other community resources.

Before submitting plans to the council, Fourth Street is expected to consult with local residents.

“Because of the levelling up fund, there are already a significant number of projects being undertaken in this area,” council officer Derek McLean told the committee.

Members of the council were previously informed that the tender received a 100% response rate, but Fourth Street Place Consultants Ltd went above and beyond in their bid.

“I am delighted with this report and the fact that there was a 100 percent response rate,” said Jonathan McColl, the council’s leader.

Can you give us an example of what sets this organization apart from others?”

Councillor McColl was told that the local government would write to each of the bidders to inform them of their score in the bid and to confirm the winning factor for Fourth Street Place Consultants Ltd.

“I know a number of those organizations [who were unsuccessful on this occasion]having dealt with them previously in Glasgow,” Labour councillor Lawrence O’Neill added.

“Can we foresee any particular difficulties?”

Officials from the council confirmed that they were impressed with the quality of the bid, but they stood by their decision.

“We were really impressed with some of the tenders,” said Gillian McNamara, of regeneration and placemaking.

Fourth Street stands out from the other bidders because they have a lot of experience repurposing shopping centres like this all over the UK.

“They form very interesting collaborations with the development industry.”

This has an impact on the rest of the town as well.”

The councillors unanimously agreed to award the tender after the discussion.