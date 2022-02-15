What’s on the new Taco Bell surprise menu? Doritos Locos Taco

Taco Bell is known for their fast take on classic Mexican cuisine, and their menu is constantly changing.

Here are some of the new items that will be available in 2022.

The Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos were added to Taco Bell’s menu on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The newest menu addition costs (dollar)1.99. It comes with a taco shell made of Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos.

The Doritos Locos Tacos were first introduced by Taco Bell in 2012, marking the tenth anniversary of the popular combo.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco and Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada are among the new additions.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken is made with jalapeo buttermilk-marinated chicken and tortilla chips.

Taco Bell announced in September 2020 that the famous Mexican Pizza would be removed from their menu.

Refried beans and beef are sandwiched between two hard shells, one of which is topped with diced tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.

In a 2022 interview with Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer discussed her love for the fast-food restaurant, saying she “thinks they should” bring it back.

“Number 1 question you’re tired of hearing from the brand account, we’ll go first: WhEN iS MExicAn PiZzA CoMiNg BAcK?” wrote the Taco Bell Twitter account on January 24, 2022.

The Mexican Pizza, on the other hand, is rumored to be making a comeback between April and July.

Between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., Taco Bell serves breakfast.

The fast-food chain is known for staying open late, with most locations staying open until after midnight.

Taco Bell has a number of locations that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Taco Bell also offers online ordering through its website.

