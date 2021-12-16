When and where will Nicola Sturgeon’s State of the Nation Address be broadcast?

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament today, the First Minister is expected to announce new restrictions in response to rising concerns about the new Omicron variant.

Today, Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament about the coronavirus pandemic.

At Holyrood this afternoon, the First Minister will make a statement to MSPs.

Due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant, Ms Sturgeon is expected to announce changes to the virus-fighting measures in place.

Later today, she will give a public address to the Scots.

This statement’s timing, however, has yet to be confirmed.

3,756 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, accounting for 11.8 percent of all tests.

Meanwhile, 39 people with the virus were in intensive care, and 561 people were being treated in hospitals.

In response to the growing outbreak of the Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce whether or not additional coronavirus restrictions will be imposed across Scotland.

Fears about the virus’s spread, particularly the Omicron strain, have prompted Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, to warn that new restrictions are “inevitable.”

Ms Sturgeon warned ahead of the statement that “targeted and proportionate” measures may be implemented as a trade-off for allowing families to gather at Christmas.

“We need to try to protect people’s ability to spend Christmas with their families,” she said, “and on behalf of everyone across the country, I’m personally hoping for a more normal Christmas than last year.”

“However, we must strike a balance between this and the need to keep people as safe as possible in the run-up to, and during, the winter of 2022.”

“With Omicron, the virus has mutated and become more transmissible than anything we’ve seen before; we expect it to become the dominant strain in Scotland this week.”

The update will begin shortly after 2 p.m. today (Tuesday, December 14).

The press conference will be streamed live on the Scottish Government’s Twitter account, as well as the BBC Scotland channel and BBC Scotland iPlayer.

