When board games try to reach confined players

There are budding artists who doodle at the Pictionary. The nervous who throw themselves on the totem of Jungle Speed. Detective apprentices pulling their hair out of Unlock. Parents trying to explain what a “cooperative” game is. And even clever little ones who take on a Pandemic character…

→ RECAP ’. Coronavirus: most of the day of April 10

To occupy themselves during this confinement, many French people turn to board games. At Philibert, the largest online seller of board games, a form “ balance ” appeared. ” Our pace of sale has not varied much between, on the one hand, people who do not want to order to limit the work of carriers or who think we are closed, and on the other, people who are looking for a way to take care “, We explain to this specialist.

Home deliveries

Downtown stores are not so lucky. Independent, often managed and frequented by enthusiasts of the game board, they had to close in mid-March with the confinement due to the Covid-19. To avoid too great a loss of turnover, some have decided to embark on mail order and delivery, with the means at hand.

“ I finished all the paperwork in March, and since the beginning of April, I make home deliveries taking care to respect all barrier gestures, says the boss of Diagonale du Fou, a board game store in Avignon. I make 2-3 deliveries a day, against fifteen customers in shop in normal times. “For this small business, the important thing is to stay with the regulars. Employees are on short-time working, and he did not pay himself in March.

Fortunately, the landlord agreed to push back the rent and sales are slightly higher than usual. ” The average basket is close to that of Christmas, around forty euros, against twenty euros for store purchases “, Says the manager. The same goes for Les Contrées du Jeu in Grenoble: “ Spending doubled and customers buy multiple games at once when they come to the store. “

10% of sales donated to Grenoble University Hospital

In this store, mail order normally represents 5% of the activity. With the coronavirus epidemic, the manager preferred to stop ” so as not to clutter the delivery services ” Instead, he delivers the games himself in the city and donates 10% of sales to the Grenoble University Hospital. ” I felt a little useless during this epidemic, he confides. There at least, I bring a welcome distraction to families and I help my ladder. “

For those who are too far from a board game store, the publishers have also made available free printable versions of some of their titles. Gigamic offers a card version of Bazar Bizarre, and educational sheets to revise French while having fun. Ditto at Asmodée, with for example cards from the Timeline game for history buffs or a “special containment” version of FouFouFou, to permanently lose your mind during this period.

Classic games… and games for two for confined people

On the purchasing side, the confined people turn to safe but not ancestral values. ” Very specialized board games, rather for a niche of connoisseurs, are at a standstill, explains Nicolas Benoist, product manager at Asmodée. Customers favor stocks that they know will not disappoint them. “

If it is easy to find a Monopoly or a Thousand Bornes in the cupboards, other games have carved out a place of choice for a few years and are gradually reaching homes, like Les Loup-Garous de Thiercelieux, a kind of game role and bluff, or Les Aventuriers du Rail, for which it is better to be a good geographer.

“ We also deliver a lot of games for children, like Zombie Kidz Evolution or Name of a Fox “Details the Game Lands. But the real star of this confinement period is called Seven Wonders Duel. Two player version of Seven Wonders, a card and civilization game, this edition allows those who are confined to a couple to be occupied. Even if the author of this article assures you, nothing beats the beauty of tiles in Azul, playable from two to four people!