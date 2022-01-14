When buying groceries online, how to use food stamps

When purchasing groceries online, how to use food stamp benefits

People who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have more choices when it comes to how they can spend their monthly benefits.

Although the money must still be spent on food, participants are not restricted to visiting a participating store in person.

Food can now be purchased over the internet.

Online grocery shopping has been around for years, long before the pandemic.

Food stamp recipients, now known as SNAP recipients, could not use online services for a long time.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which administers SNAP, launched a pilot program in 2017 that allowed people to order and pay for groceries online.

Since then, it has spread to nearly every state in the United States.

The first retailers to participate in the pilot program were Amazon and Walmart.

To participate in the online program, a business that accepts an EBT (electronic benefits transfer) card must be approved and authorized by the USDA.

To be approved, all online retailers must meet USDA requirements.

Purchases can be made with SNAP participants’ EBT cards.

Among the national retailers who are taking part are:

Check with your local store to see if EBT cards are accepted for online purchases.

SNAP benefits can only be used to buy food that is eligible.

SNAP benefits may not be used to cover delivery fees and other associated costs.

Several factors will influence how you use your EBT cards online.

Not all of the participating retailers that accept EBT cards in stores will accept them online.

You may be able to shop online for free grocery pickup and pay with your EBT card in person if you have an EBT card and live in an approved state.

Consult your local retailer once more.

The SNAP program helps low-income people and families get access to nutritious foods.

To ensure that the money is spent on approved foods, the USDA has strict guidelines.

Foods that qualify include:

Approved foods include birthday cakes, ice cream, steak, gum, and chips.

For more information, see if you can use EBT cards online in your area.

In addition, we walk you through the SNAP application process.

