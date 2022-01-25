When can I get my hands on Starbucks’ Baya Energy drink?

When is the Baya Energy drink from Starbucks going to be available?

STARBUCKS is a coffeehouse and roastery chain based in Seattle, Washington.

The company has tried a variety of products since its inception in 1971, and their most recent venture is into the energy drink industry.

Baya Energy drinks from Starbucks can be found in grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations all over the country.

The drink is set to debut in the last week of January 2022, and it will be available for purchase at US Starbucks locations on March 1.

Starbucks’ vice president of channel development Chanda Beppu said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to introduce Starbucks Baya Energy to our customers, providing them with a refreshing, fruit-flavored boost of feel-good energy, in a way only Starbucks can deliver.”

“We’ve continued to look for new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio over the years, and we saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup.”

The Baya Energy drink from Starbucks comes a year after the company released its Starbucks Double Shot Energy, a canned coffee energy drink.

Mango guava, raspberry lime, and pineapple passionfruit will be available in 12-ounce cans for (dollar)2.89 each.

“Created from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit, as well as antioxidant vitamin C,” according to the press release.

Along with the release of Starbucks’ Baya Energy drink, the company announced that more drinks will be released this year.

“Since 1994, Starbucks has been a leader in the ready-to-drink coffee category, and we continue to focus on beverage innovation using the highest quality coffee and ingredients,” said Beppu.

“This year, we’re excited to offer customers new flavors and formats of their favorite Starbucks ready-to-drink beverages, such as Starbucks Cold andamp; Crafted on Tap and the new Starbucks Frappuccino coffee drink with Oatmilk.”

This year, Starbucks will also introduce the following beverages:

The prices listed are the company’s suggested retail price, which may differ from store to store or state to state.

