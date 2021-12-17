When child tax credits start to be paid out in 2022 – and you can get up to $3,600 per child –

The final payment of the advanced child tax credit was sent out on December 15, but some people have yet to receive their check.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, more payments will be made in the coming year.

More than 36 million families across the country received the final batch of advance monthly payments for 2021, which totaled about (dollar)16 billion.

Direct deposit is used for the majority of payments.

When you file your 2021 taxes, you will receive the full child tax credit of (dollar)3,600 or (dollar)3,000 per child, unless you opted out of the advanced child tax credit (CTC) payments.

Eligible families have received more than 200 million payments totaling more than (dollar)93 billion through the American Rescue Plan.

In the year 2021, the majority of eligible families received payments on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

Families who were not eligible for advance payments can claim the child tax credit on their 2021 federal tax return to receive missed payments and the other half of the credit, according to the IRS.

CTC payments were sent to eligible families who filed a federal income tax return in 2019 or 2020.

Families who did not receive any child tax credit payments in advance can claim the full amount of the credit on their federal tax return in 2021.

You can start filing your tax return electronically in January 2022.

Families who don’t normally have to file a tax return must do so in order to be eligible for the CTC.

If you didn’t receive any advance child tax credit payments in 2021, or if you only received a portion of one, you’ll need to explain that on your tax return.

Families who received advance payments must file a tax return in 2021.

You’ll need to compare the amount of the CTC you can claim on your 2021 tax return with the amount of the CTC you received in advance in 2021.

In January 2022, the IRS will send Letter 6419, detailing the total amount of advance child tax credit payments received by taxpayers in 2021, as well as the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments.

This letter, as well as any other IRS letters about advance child tax credit payments, should be kept with their tax records.

Most refunds are issued in about three weeks if you file electronically.

It takes six to eight weeks to file paper returns.

You can check the status of your refund by going to IRSgov and clicking on “Where’s My Refund?” after you’ve filed.

After the IRS accepts your e-filed return, you’ll be able to see the status of your refund within 24 hours.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.