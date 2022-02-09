When claiming Social Security benefits, there are three things you should know – and how your spouse’s assistance will be affected.

AMERICANS who have been married or divorced for at least ten years may be eligible for Social Security spousal benefits.

When it comes to Social Security benefits, married taxpayers have more options.

It is possible, and perhaps preferable, to claim benefits based on your spouse’s work rather than your own.

If your partner earns more money than you, choosing this option will usually result in more money, but there are a few rules to keep in mind.

Spousal benefits could be worth up to half of your partner’s standard benefit, or the amount your spouse would get if they retired at full retirement age.

For example, if your spouse was eligible for monthly payments of up to (dollar)1,500, you could receive (dollar)750 in benefits per month.

It’s critical to keep in mind that this is the maximum.

You’ll get a lot less money if you claim spousal benefits before you reach full retirement age.

This is true regardless of your partner’s age.

If they’ve reached full retirement age but you’re still working, filing early can help you save money each month.

It’s also worth noting that you won’t be able to claim spousal benefits until your spouse begins receiving their own Social Security retirement benefits.

This rule does not apply if you have been divorced for at least two years.

Those who expect to receive retirement checks based on their partner’s income, on the other hand, will have to wait.

In the meantime, you can still apply for benefits if you meet the requirements based on your work history and are at least 62 years old.

This is a common strategy used by many people to avoid paying penalties for filing taxes too early.

Last but not least, you cannot earn delayed retirement credits while receiving spousal benefits, but your spouse can.

In addition to the standard benefit amount, a primary earner can increase the amount of money they receive.

This is accomplished by deferring their claim until they reach full retirement age and then receiving delayed retirement credits.

Benefits increase by a quarter of a percent per month, or up to 8%, for each year of delay.

The credits can be used until you’re 70 years old.

It’s better for a primary earner to wait to claim the extra money, but their partners won’t be able to increase their checks in the same way.

These three rules are important to know and understand when it comes to making informed decisions about Social Security benefits.

