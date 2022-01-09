When did McDonald’s first start selling pizza?

What year did McDonald’s start selling pizza?

A number of menu items at MCDONALD’S have been phased out, and with good reason.

Employees complained that fast food orders, such as the McPizza, took too long to prepare.

In the 1980s, McDonald’s introduced the McPizza.

This venture, according to Wide Open Eats, was intended to compete with Pizza Hut at the time.

The money, however, did not come in as quickly as McDonald’s had hoped.

Employees described the McPizza as a time-consuming process that took nearly ten minutes to prepare for customers.

As a result, there were traffic jams at the drive-thru, which irritated hungry customers.

Since 2000, the McPizza has been discontinued, with the only remaining location in Orlando, Florida, selling the lost menu item.

In a tweet from 2020, McDonald’s reminisced about the days when they sold McPizza: “remember when we sold McPizza.”

McDonald’s has also dropped a couple of other menu items: