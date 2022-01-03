When do I get SSI payments and on what day of the month do I get them?

When do I get my SSI payments and on what day of the month?

THE NEW Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program has begun, and some people are wondering when they will receive their payments.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) administers SSI, which is designed to assist people over the age of 65, as well as those who are blind or disabled, who have little or no income.

Your earnings and assets will determine whether you are eligible for SSI.

Individuals can only have (dollar)2,000 in assets, while couples can have (dollar)3,000.

In addition, the more money you earn, the lower your SSI benefit will be.

Because seniors can claim both, SSI should not be confused with Social Security.

This year, the average SSI check will increase by (dollar)34 per month, to (dollar)621, for a total of (dollar)7,452 for the year.

According to the Social Security Administration, the monthly SSI maximum for an individual in 2022 will be (dollar)841 per month, or about (dollar)10,092 on an unrounded annual basis.

This is due to a new cost-of-living adjustment (Cola) that has risen to 5.9%.

A cost-of-living adjustment is an increase in pay that keeps up with inflation.

It’s calculated using data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which tracks price changes for common goods and services.

Because of the holiday schedule, the first set of new SSI payments began on December 30, 2021.

As a result, SSI recipients will not receive another payment until February 1.

SSI payments are typically sent out on the first of each month, but this year’s schedules have been impacted in some months.

In April, September, and December, SSI claimants will receive two monthly payments.

However, this means you will not be paid the following month.

Social Security claimants, on the other hand, receive their checks according to the month in which they were born.

Those born between the 1st and the 10th of the month, for example, receive their checks on the second Wednesday of the month.

Those with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th get their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, while those with birthdays between the 21st and the 31st get their checks on the fourth Wednesday.

Check out the SSA’s complete schedule for 2022.

