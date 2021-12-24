When do liquor stores open over the holidays and on New Year’s Day?

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, here’s a list of liquor store hours.

The date for Christmas in 2021 is Saturday, December 25.

While most grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving, many states allow alcohol to be purchased at convenience and liquor stores.

However, some states make it illegal to sell alcohol on Christmas Day.

Texas, for instance, prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Other states that restrict or prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages around the holidays include:

On the Christian holiday, alcohol is not completely prohibited in many of these states.

Instead, only certain establishments, such as bars and restaurants, are permitted to sell beer, wine, and liquor.

The rules and laws vary from one state to the next.

Some establishments do not sell any alcohol at all, while others are permitted to sell beer and wine.

Depending on the state or city in which one lives, many bars and clubs open on Christmas Day.

When it comes to purchasing alcohol on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, the rules are usually more lenient.

The majority of supermarkets, including Target and Whole Foods, will be open for the holiday.

Hours may vary by location, but they will usually run as usual.

Trader Joe’s, Costco, and ALDI are among the grocery stores that sell alcohol that will be closed on New Year’s Day.

‘Some stores and malls will open late on New Year’s Day,’ according to Holiday Shopping Hours.

The hours of operation of restaurants vary.

On January 1, the majority of convenience stores will be open as usual.”

Only a few states, however, prohibit the sale of alcohol on New Year’s Day, including:

Because restrictions differ by state, it’s best to check with your local liquor or grocery store ahead of time on New Year’s Day to see what hours they’ll be open.

While some states restrict liquor sales on the eves of holidays, the laws are often ignored.

Alcohol sales are unlikely to be restricted this year because Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve both fall on Fridays.

