When do Taco Bell’s breakfast menus end?

When are Taco Bell’s breakfast hours going to end?

Breakfast items were added to the TACO Bell menu in 2014, but only at a few locations.

Taco Bell announced on August 26, 2021 that its breakfast menu would be returning in September 2021 across the country.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Taco Bell, though hours vary by location.

It’s best to double-check with your local fast-food chain for the most up-to-date information.

Breakfast is available in the lobby and through the drive-thru at the restaurant.

There are more than 12 breakfast options on the Taco Bell menu.

Among the breakfast options are:

All combo orders include two Cinnabon delights and a drink of your choice.

Availability may differ depending on your location.

Every participating Taco Bell location offers breakfast.

90% of Taco Bell locations across the country serve breakfast as of September 2021.

Customers are encouraged to visit Taco Bell’s website to find out which locations will serve breakfast.

Because the rapper once worked at Taco Bell as a teen, the chain made Lil Nas X an honorary “Chief Impact Officer” to help launch the new breakfast menu.

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement. “It will allow us to tap into Lil Nas X’s genius to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

Taco Bell breakfast can also be ordered through the app or delivered via Uber Eats and Door Dash.

On top of the cost of your food, you might have to pay a delivery fee and a service charge.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.