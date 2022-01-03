When do you have to pay your taxes in 2022?

In the year 2022, when will taxes be due?

TAX season is approaching.

The Omicron variant may cause havoc with the 2022 tax calendar; however, the IRS has so far kept the 2022 tax due dates in place.

The 15th of April is widely recognized as Tax Day.

In 2022, however, April 15 is a weekday, and it is also Emancipation Day.

Many businesses and government offices in Washington DC close to commemorate Emancipation Day.

As a result, the deadline for filing individual tax returns and paying taxes is April 18, 2022.

Many people are already starting to prepare for Tax Day, which is only a few months away.

Here are a few pointers to get you ready for the season:

Your tax return will be due on October 17, 2022 if you request a tax extension by April 18, 2022.

Your tax bill, however, will be due on April 18, 2022.

A tax extension gives you more time to file your return, but it doesn’t give you more time to pay your taxes.

Due to the Covid crisis, you may be eligible for additional stimulus money when you file your 2021 tax return.

By this time, more than 100 million second-round stimulus checks should have arrived in the hands of eligible Americans.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.