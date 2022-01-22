When I tested positive for Covid, I thought I was out of luck – until I won £1 million in the EuroMillions jackpot the next day.

ONE DAY after testing positive for Covid, a delivery driver is celebrating a massive £1 million lottery win.

Grandfather Mark Francis, 49, was “coughing and spluttering” at home when he decided to check his email for his lottery numbers.

He was perplexed, however, when it said he had EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winnings to claim.

He quickly dialed the lottery company’s number and was greeted with the magical words, “Yes, Mr Francis, you are a millionaire.”

“I had been driving the day before and I felt unwell,” the 49-year-old, who is from Swansea, South Wales, explained.

I went home and performed a lateral flow test, which was positive.

“The next day, while watching daytime television, I decided to check my emails to see if I had won anything.”

“I was perplexed because I could only see that I had one number matched on the draw.”

I had no idea I had won the raffle because there was only one winner.

“The woman on the other end of the line paused for a long time before saying, ‘Yes, Mr Francis, you are a millionaire.’ I’m not sure what I said in response.”

“Everything is a blur.”

Mark, who works for Euro Car Parts, then called his 50-year-old partner Helen Taylor to inform her of the life-altering news.

Helen, a caregiver, was about to assist a woman into the shower when she advised Mark that it wasn’t the best time to call.

“I told him, ‘Mark, I can’t take the call right now,’ and he said, ‘You need to take this,'” she explained.

‘I’m not fooling around.’

After informing his close family about the win, Mark spent his days in solitude looking for a new home online.

The couple, who have four children and five grandchildren, spent the next few days “in denial,” focusing on Mark’s recovery from the virus.

He then received notification that the funds had been deposited into his account, prompting him to check his balance and notice the string of zeros.

“I saw it and thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s real,'” he explained.

We informed our immediate family right away, but otherwise kept it quiet.

“I play the lottery every week, and I did it after I won because I still had some money in my online account.”

“You have to be in it to win it,” I always tell people.

After working through the entire pandemic, the key worker couple now intends to return to their day jobs.

Mark used to be a…

