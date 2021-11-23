When it comes to ‘greenwashing,’ businesses and financial institutions have been warned to clean up their act.

When it comes to ‘greenwashing,’ companies and financial institutions have been told to clean up their act.

The language used by the government and regulators is important.

In recent years, it has shifted from a tone of “we all need to do our part” to “we’re watching you and if you don’t comply, we’ll make you pay.”

Public companies and financial services firms will be required to be completely transparent about their environmental credentials after years of customer confusion, “greenwashing,” and a lack of corporate accountability as a result.

On Wednesday, COP26’s “Finance Day,” Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled sweeping financial and corporate system reforms, including new requirements for businesses to publish net zero transition plans outlining how they will decarbonize by 2050.

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero also outlined an “ambitious body of work” to address some of the most pressing climate finance issues, such as defining net zero pathways for carbon-intensive industries, defining what constitutes a robust transition plan for corporations and financial institutions, and developing a sector-wide plan to mobilize capital for decarbonization in emerging markets.

“This work, taken together, will help in the rapid scaling of capital flows to support the net zero transition,” said the alliance, which is led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Mr Sunak’s announcement came as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a discussion paper outlining its own plans to codify what environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and credentials entail.

“If the financial sector is to respond effectively to this growing demand and help encourage positive change across the economy, consumers need high quality information and clear standards,” said Nikhil Rathi, the watchdog’s chief.

“They must also be able to put their faith in businesses to keep their promises.”

Developing consistent, trusted standards is a crucial part of that, as it gives investors confidence in putting their money where it will have the greatest long-term impact.”

