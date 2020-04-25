When other European countries relax corona measures NOW

As coronavirus outbreaks seem to be stabilizing in many places in Europe, more and more countries are announcing that they want to phase out measures against the virus. For example, several countries have already set a date for the reopening of the schools.

Primary schools in the Netherlands will have to reopen from 11 May. This is the first relaxation of the corona measures in the Netherlands. Measures against the coronavirus are also being relieved in the rest of Europe. NU.nl looked at what the governments of Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Denmark have said about this.

Belgium

The Security Council in Belgium announced on Friday that the measures in force there since March 18 will be relaxed in the course of May. Businesses may reopen from May 4, followed by shops that do not sell food on May 11. There are strict conditions for this. For example, the 1.5 meter distance must be guaranteed.

Schools across Belgium can open again on May 18. This may be brought forward to 15 May, an explicit wish from the Flemish side in particular.

On April 16, the first relaxations were already introduced in Belgium, when the garden centers and hardware stores were allowed to open again. People in nursing homes were also allowed to receive one permanent person as a visitor.

These are currently the most important measures in Belgium

It is forbidden to be outside with more than two people. There is an exception for families.

You may only go outside for a walk or necessary activities. It is forbidden to stay outside without need, so you may not have a picnic.

All schools are closed.

Supermarkets, garden centers, hardware stores and pharmacies are open. Other stores are closed.

France

France will maintain very strict measures against the corona virus until at least 11 May. What happens next is not yet clear. French President Macron said on April 13 that schools should reopen slowly after May 11. The youngest children may be the first to return to school.

Other measures are also likely to be alleviated from 11 May. For example, the Minister of Economy said this week that he hopes that all shops can open from 11 May. Here, too, there may be regional differences and at least cafes and restaurants will remain closed.

These are the main measures in France:

You may only go outside for a limited number of activities. You need a special printed form for this. Groceries and a walk close to home are allowed, provided you have this form.

Catering and non-essential shops are closed. For example, supermarkets, banks and pharmacies are still open.

All schools are closed.

The inhabitants of France are rarely allowed to leave the house. (Photo: Pro Shots)

United Kingdom

On April 16, the British government announced that measures against the coronavirus, which have been in force since March 24, will be extended by at least three weeks. Whether the measures will be relaxed afterwards is still unclear. No concrete relaxations have been announced.

These are the main measures in the UK:

Schools and childcare locations are only open to vulnerable children and children of parents with vital professions

British people can only go outside for groceries, for sports, due to medical needs, or to travel to work. Travel to work is only allowed if you cannot work from home

All public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited. Only people who live in the same house may go out with more than two people.

Sports centers, restaurants and all non-essential shops are closed.

Germany

The measures against the coronavirus will apply in Germany at least until May 3. The government has said schools are slowly opening after this. In most places, exam classes and students in the last year of primary education go to school first. The exact opening times of the schools will differ per region. It is not yet known whether other measures will be relaxed after 3 May.

In mid-April, unnecessary shops up to 800 square meters were allowed to reopen.

These are currently the most important measures in Germany:

Gathering of more than two persons, who do not belong to the same household, are prohibited. One and a half meters should be kept away from people outside their own household.

Shops with an area of ​​more than 800 square meters are not open.

Events are prohibited until August 31

Spain

The President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, said on April 22 that measures against the corona virus may be alleviated in the second half of May. The country, hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, has at least extended the measures this week to May 9.

From next Monday, children up to the age of fourteen may go outside for a walk again. At this time, children are not allowed to come outside at all. Earlier this month, some factories were already open and construction workers were allowed to get back to work.

These are currently the most important measures in Spain

You may only leave your home for work or to get groceries or medicines. Outdoor sports are prohibited.

All public gatherings are prohibited.

All schools and universities are closed.







An agent in Barcelona asks a citizen why he is on the street. (Photo: Pro Shots)

Italy

The Italian lockdown against the corona virus will end on 3 May. Italy has announced its intention to relax the measures thereafter, but what this means is not known at the time of writing. Earlier this week, the Italian government determined that books and children’s clothing, among other things, are essential goods and that these shops can therefore be opened again.

These are currently the main measures in Italy:

All non-essential stores are closed.

You are only allowed to be outside for necessary activities, such as shopping, or a short walk close to home.

Schools are closed.

Denmark

Denmark introduced anti-coronavirus measures on March 12, ahead of most other European countries. It is now also one of the first countries to release many measures. Primary schools were opened for the youngest children last week and hairdressers, massage parlors and physiotherapy practices have also reopened since Monday. However, the secondary schools will remain closed until May 11. The other measures also apply until at least 11 May

