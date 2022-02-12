When the (dollar)1,657 social security payments hit bank accounts, all Americans should be aware of the exact dates.

The exact dates that all Americans should be aware of as their (dollar)1,657 social security payments arrive in their accounts.

In the coming days, millions of seniors will receive social security payments totaling around (dollar)1,657.

The 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase will provide a financial boost to retired workers across the country.

The increase went into effect on January 1 as inflation continues to hit new highs, putting pressure on consumers.

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures changes in the cost of popular goods and services, is used to calculate the COLA.

The average monthly benefit for retired workers will increase by (dollar)92, bringing it to (dollar)1,657 from (dollar)1,565.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their payments on February 16th.

Checks will be mailed to those born on or after February 20th.

On Wednesday, March 9, the next checks for retirees born between the first and tenth of the month will be mailed.

Payments will be sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the year.

The average monthly payment for couples will increase by (dollar)154 from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the COLA live blog…

Employees with disabilities will see their monthly pay increase to (dollar)1,358 from (dollar)1,252.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been mailed to Social Security recipients by now.

Americans should wait three extra mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The Social Security Administration allows beneficiaries to receive their benefits monthly, but seniors cannot take a lump sum payment.

Retirees with a separate private retirement savings account, such as a 401(k), can, however, withdraw more money if they wish.

The increase of 5.9% is the largest COLA increase in nearly 40 years.

Benefits increased by only 1.3 percent last year.

Benefits increased by 5.8% in 2009, but there was no change in subsequent years.

Through the My Social Security website, Americans can estimate how much they will receive.

Some recipients are already concerned that, despite the cash boost, the payments will not be sufficient to cover inflationary costs.

Between November 2020 and November 2021, inflation increased by 6.8%.

“Ya, I got a whole $30 raise that will help with the cost of everything rising lol,” one person tweeted.

“My Social Security only went up to (dollar)52,” one person said, “which doesn’t even help me pay my gas bill.”

Despite… some retirees believe they will not be able to cover Medicare costs.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.