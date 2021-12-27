When will Social Security benefits be paid each month in the coming year?

Next year, when will Social Security benefits be paid each month?

Because of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), Social Security recipients can expect a bigger check in 2022.

We now have an estimated delivery date for those funds.

In January, more than 64 million people who receive Social Security will receive a larger check.

The new year’s payments will be the first to include the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment.

This is the biggest jump since 1982.

COLA was last this close in 2009, when it was 5.8%.

Annual adjustments are made to account for inflation.

Because consumer prices have increased, the extra money may not go as far.

Payments will be made on your birthday.

If your birthday falls between January 1 and October 10, your check will be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your money will be deposited on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your money will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The payment schedule for 2022 was released by the Social Security Administration.

The increase will take effect for Social Security recipients on January 1, 2022, and for SSI recipients on December 30, 2021.

Allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security if you do not receive your payment on the expected date, according to the SSA.

