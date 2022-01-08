When will Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza be back?

TACO Bell is bringing back the popular Mexican pizza.

Following its removal from the menu in November 2021, the fast-food chain will reintroduce the popular pizza.

Fans of Taco Bell can look forward to the return of the Mexican pizza in April or May of this year.

The Mexican pizza redefines what you should expect from a pizza with beef and refried beans sandwiched between two pizza-style shells.

Diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend, and pizza sauce cover the top shell.

There are also rumors, according to Living Más, that there will be different pizza variations to choose from.

“…a variety of new and improved versions, including a “double cheesy” version, one with spicy chorizo, and another with baconranch influences, will be on the menu.”

According to the Taco Bell website, the Mexican pizza contains 530 calories and costs (dollar)3.89.

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza was phased out in 2020, according to ABC7.

The decision was apparently made in an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

“Removing the Mexican Pizza, for example, is part of the company’s environmental commitment: the item’s packaging accounts for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard per year.”

That year, the fast food chain made a number of other changes to its menu, including substituting diced tomatoes for pico de gallo and eliminating shredded chicken entirely.

Many fans of Taco Bell took to social media sites like Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the Mexican pizza.

One commenter reminisces about the pizza’s nostalgic value.

“You can act like Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza wasn’t a staple of our childhood, but I was there.”

I recall you saying that.

I’ve never had a problem with sh*t.

“Every time,” they wrote, “it slapped.”

Other users liked the tweet with over 2,000 likes.

