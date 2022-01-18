When will Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries be available again?

In the city of Downey, California, TACO Bell was founded in 1962.

In the United States alone, the now well-known fast food chain has over 5,000 locations.

Nacho Fries were first introduced by Taco Bell in 2018, and according to Business Insider, they were “the chain’s most successful launch ever.”

On January 17, 2022, the chain released a trailer for their Nacho Fries on Twitter.

Taco Bell did not provide an official release date for the Nacho Fries, only stating that they will be available “soon.”

“Nacho Fries will be back soon.

“Are you ready for the exciting plot twist?” the company asked on Twitter.

The trailer starts with the famous “In a world” intro and appears to be a parody of movie trailers for fries.

Taco Bell announced on Twitter that fans can submit ideas for the next Nacho Fries trailer and be a part of it.

“This year’s trailer for Nacho Fries will be a little different.

It’s now your turn to create one, and we can’t wait to see what you come up with.

“Let’s get this thread going… GO!”

According to Taco Bell’s Twitter, the invitation for fans to submit ideas was posted on January 18, 2022 and will be open until January 24, 2022.

The spicy seasoning-dusted french fries served with a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce make an appearance on the Taco Bell menu every now and then.

Taco Bell is known for frequently changing their menu items, keeping customers guessing.

Customers are drawn to the Nacho Fries because of the suspense surrounding their arrival and the fact that they are only available for a limited time.

Taco Bell has brought the Nacho Fries back to its menu for the eighth time for a limited time.

Fans of Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries reacted positively to the company’s tweets announcing their return.

Fans of Taco Bell began to respond with ideas for the next trailer for the fries via Twitter.

“You start out at Taco Bell BOOM a bunch of Secret Agents bust in there hungry and looking for their Taco Bell exclusive Nacho Fries next thing you know boom Apache Attack helicopter comes out of nowhere on the street you’ve got these nacho cheese bandits that show up *scene*,” one Twitter user wrote.

The restaurant responded to the customer who had expressed interest in their suggestion.

“You’ve got us on the edge of our seats.”

Remember to leave a comment on our thread tomorrow,” Taco Bell wrote.

Some fans were dissatisfied with the announcement and demanded that other items be reinstated on the menu instead.

"It's time to stop bringing these fries back and…

