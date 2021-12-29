When will The Apprentice 2022 air again, why won’t Claude Littner appear, and who will take his place?

The BBC’s hit reality TV series will return, with a few changes, including the absence of one of the show’s regulars, after being postponed due to the covid pandemic.

You’re in luck if you’ve been waiting for Lord Sugar’s iconic (and dreaded) catchphrase to return to your television screens.

The BBC reality show is coming back soon, and you won’t have to wait long.

Next month, the BBC will broadcast the 16th season of the show.

You’d be correct in thinking it was supposed to air in July 2021, but it was pushed back due to covid.

When the series returns, there will be a few noticeable differences, the most notable of which is the absence of advisor Claude Littner.

So, what are our current knowledge of The Apprentice?

On January 6, 2022 at 9 p.m., The Apprentice will return.

It will air on BBC One as usual, and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer if you miss it.

They haven’t been announced yet, but stay tuned because we’ll let you know as soon as they do.

There will be three judges this year, as in previous years, with Lord Sugar serving as the main man.

Karen Brady will return this year, but Claude Littner will not, as he has to take a “one series break.”

“Claude, who has been involved in The Apprentice since the very first series, is taking some time off to recuperate following an operation earlier this year,” the BBC reality series added on Twitter, explaining the reason for his departure.

But, with Lord Sugar’s most trusted advisor Littner stepping down, who will take his place?

Tim Campbell, a former contestant and the first winner of BBC’s The Apprentice, will take his place.

The show announced the news on Twitter on July 8th, and fans are overjoyed to see him return.