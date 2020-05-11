When will the EuroMillion, the Primitive and the National Lottery be held again?

The declaration of the state of alarm caused the suspension of the State Lottery and Gambling draws until further notice. That is to say, since March the draws of the Primitiva, the Euromillions, the Bonoloto and the National Lottery were paralyzed and many administrations had to temporarily close. Now the sector is preparing to get going again. The State Society of State Lotteries and Gambling (SELAE) expects to put tickets for Primitiva and Euromillions on sale next week, although everything will depend on how the de-escalation progresses.

The sector’s reopening plan does not contemplate a return to activity before May 18, despite the fact that from this Monday on, 51% of Spaniards in Phase I. As of Monday, May 11, the Government allows in the provinces and areas that have passed to Phase I of the de-escalation, the reopening of lottery administrations to the public, “as long as they have a useful surface for exhibition and sale equal to or less than 400 square meters”, although those that they are inside shopping malls without direct and independent access from the outside.

However, according to the planning of SELAE, the state company contemplates two scenarios for the reopening no earlier than next May 18.

In Scenario 1, State Lotteries and Gambling establishes that if next Saturday, May 16, there were some type of recovery of territories for Phase I (the Community of Madrid and much of Catalonia, Castilla y León have been left out and the Valencian Community, except for certain areas within these last three territories), the opening would take place on May 18, with the start of the sale of all active games.

Promotions

Likewise, in this first scenario, he points out that the Primitiva and Euromillions would be raffled off during the week of May 18 to 24; and that the raffles for Bonoloto and Gordo de la Primitiva would restart in the week of May 25 to 31.

Regarding Scenario 2, SELAE details that, if on Saturday, May 16, no territories were recovered for Phase I, the opening would take place on May 21, when the sale of all active games will begin, except in the case of Euromillions that would start on May 23, 2020. The draws for all active games will start on Monday, May 25, 2020.

In both scenarios, according to SELAE planning, the National Lottery will go on sale again the day the sale of active games begins and the draws will resume on June 11, 2020..