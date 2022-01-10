When will the first COLA payment from Social Security be made?

When is the first COLA payment from Social Security?

In 2022, cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increases of 5.9% will be applied to Social Security recipients’ checks.

This significant increase is due to the 6% inflation rate, which is driving up the price of goods and services.

The average COLA will increase by (dollar)92 per month, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

Those receiving the monthly maximum of (dollar)3,895 in 2021 will receive a (dollar)230 increase.

The amount available depends on your work history and the age at which you first apply for assistance.

On January 12, 2022, the first payments will be made.

But they won’t be available to everyone.

People with birthdays from the 1st to the 10th of the month will be paid on January 12th.

Social Security benefits will begin on January 19, 2022, if your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month.

They’ll be paid on the third Wednesday of each month, as well.

Benefits will be paid on January 26, 2022 if your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month.

They’ll also continue to be paid on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

A delay in your Social Security payment could be caused by a number of factors.

A change in information is the most common.

When people move or open a new bank account, they frequently forget to notify the Social Security Administration (SSA).

To avoid a delay in your check, make sure your account has your most recent information.

Another reason for the delay in your payment is that the office in charge of processing your payments may be experiencing a slowdown in their operations.

You should expect your check to arrive in three business days, according to the Social Security Administration.

If your check has not arrived, you should contact the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or go to your nearest SSA office.

