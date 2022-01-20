When will the McPlant make an appearance in the United States?

When will the McPlant be available in the United States?

Plant-based products have been added to the menus of fast food restaurants across the country in an effort to cater to a variety of dietary restrictions.

McDonald’s added a new vegan burger to its permanent menu in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2022, and Americans are eagerly awaiting its arrival in the United States.

McDonald’s announced in November 2020 that they would be introducing a new meat-free burger.

In 2021, the item was added to menus, and the following year, it was added to its permanent menu.

The McPlant burger is a meat-free alternative that is claimed to be healthier than traditional meat.

It’s supposed to be part of a line of meat-free products that also includes breakfast sandwiches and chicken substitutes.

According to the Associated Press, the patty was created with the help of Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles-based producer of meatless products, and contains peas, rice, and potatoes, among other ingredients.

The McPlant burger is currently available in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it will be available in the United States soon.

On January 20, 2022, it was announced that the burger would be available in 600 stores across San Francisco and Dallas beginning February 14.

The news comes after the product was tested in eight stores across Texas, Iowa, Louisiana, and California just months ago.

It’s unclear whether the burger will be available in other locations across the country at this time.

McDonald’s latest menu addition comes on the same day that KFC announces plans to sell plant-based chicken in the US beginning January 10, 2022.

Other businesses have dabbled in the plant-based world as well, such as:

