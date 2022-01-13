When will the Shamrock Shake return to McDonald’s?

When is the Shamrock Shake coming back to McDonald’s?

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, McDonald’s is preparing to reintroduce their popular Shamrock Shake.

The seasonal shake has been available since the 1970s, but only recently became available nationwide.

McDonald’s has yet to announce a date for the release of their Shamrock Shake this year; however, based on when it was released last year, it may be sooner than one might think.

On February 15, 2021, a month before St. Patrick’s Day, the Shamrock Shake was released.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day falls on the same day as last year, implying that the Shamrock Shake will be available on the same day as last year.

The shake may not be available until a few days after St. Patrick’s Day, as it was last year.

Because the Shamrock Shake is a seasonal drink, it is removed from the menu a few days after St. Patrick’s Day.

Variations of the shake had previously been released by the fast-food chain.

In 1980, McDonald’s introduced the Shamrock Sundae, which consists of vanilla ice cream with a mint green Shamrock syrup on top.

After one year, the product was discontinued due to low sales.

The Shamrock Chocolate Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Mocha, and Shamrock Hot Chocolate were among the many Shamrock Shake variants introduced by McDonald’s in 2017.

Despite the lack of a firm release date, customers appear to be anticipating the return of the Shamrock Shake in the near future.

“Patiently awaiting shamrock shake season,” one user wrote.

“Things would just be better if I had a shamrock shake,” one user tweeted.

“Ah yes, that beautiful time of year when the Christmas season has passed, spring semester has settled into routine, and the pavlovian yearning for the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake has begun to set in,” another customer concluded.

“It’s a justification for consuming solid sugar.”

So much so that it’s even worse than soda.”

