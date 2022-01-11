When will W-2 forms be available in 2022?

In 2022, W-2 forms will be available, but when?

THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set a deadline for Americans to file their tax returns, and a W-2 form is one of the most important documents they’ll need.

Those who wish to file a tax return can do so as early as January 24.

A W-2 form, which is provided by your employer and shows information about taxes and your income, is one of the documents you’ll need.

It’s best to use a W-2 document to properly file your tax return.

By the end of January, your employer is required to send out W-2 forms, so you may receive one soon.

Your employer may send you a W-2 form by mail or electronically.

Your W-2 form may also be available at your employer’s workplace.

If you haven’t received a W-2 form by February 1st, you might want to wait a little longer.

If you are receiving the document by mail, and your employer sent it out at the end of January, this could be the case.

However, if you haven’t received your W-2 form by the middle of next month, you should contact your human resources department or employer to find out what’s up.

If you can’t reach your employer or they refuse to provide you with your W-2 form, you should contact the IRS and explain your situation.

The same is true if your employer refuses to correct a mistake on your form.

You can contact the IRS toll-free at 800-829-1040 or visit a local office.

According to the IRS, your employer will receive a letter from the IRS requesting that they provide you with a corrected Form W-2 within ten days.

Additionally, the IRS will send you a letter with instructions and a W-2 form substitute.

This year’s tax deadline is April 18th.

Because of tornado, storm, and wildfire effects, the deadline is May 16 if you live in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, or Colorado.

But don’t worry if you can’t meet the deadline for whatever reason.

This is due to the fact that you can request a six-month extension.

Along with deadlines, we’ve included a list of important dates to remember this tax season.

