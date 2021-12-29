When you need to re-certify your food stamps – or you risk losing your benefits

When it’s time to recertify your food stamps – or face losing your benefits –

MILLIONS of people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) must be aware of important deadlines for renewing their benefits.

In several cities, the ongoing Covid crisis is causing delays, and people are experiencing payment gaps.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits are received by over 41.5 million people in the United States.

SNAP, also known as food stamps, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program.

Through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, SNAP provides benefits to low-income individuals and families who qualify.

This card can be used to buy eligible food in authorized retail food stores just like a debit card.

Applicants must live in the state in which they apply and meet certain bank balance requirements to be eligible for this benefit program.

A household with a senior citizen (over the age of 60) or a disabled member may have a higher bank balance limit.

If your state agency determines that you are eligible for SNAP benefits, you will receive benefits from the date you submitted your application until you are no longer eligible.

A state-by-state list of SNAP is available here.

If you are determined to be eligible, you will receive a notice stating how long you will be eligible for SNAP benefits.

Your certification period is what it’s called.

You will receive another notice before your certification period ends, stating that you must re-certify in order to continue receiving benefits.

Information on how to re-certify will be provided by your local SNAP office.

In New York, for example, you will receive a packet in the mail two months prior to the end of the re-certification period that includes a SNAP application and a scheduled interview appointment.

Meanwhile, a Florida woman began the SNAP recertification process before her expiration date, only to find that her EBT card was not reloaded with money.

The states that run the SNAP programs want to make sure you’re still in need of assistance, so they’ll often ask for pay stubs or tax returns.

If you fail to re-certify your food stamps on time but remain eligible, your benefits may be terminated.

