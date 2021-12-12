When you start claiming Social Security, there are four steps you can take to avoid having to work.

When you start claiming Social Security, follow these four steps to avoid having to work.

THE HOPE IS THAT BY THE TIME YOU REACH FULL RETIREMENT AGE, YOU WILL NEVER WORK AGAIN.

However, an alarmingly large number of retirees intend to work in some capacity.

According to a survey conducted by home equity solutions firm American Advisors Group, 46% of seniors plan to work part-time after turning 70, while 18% plan to work full-time.

In addition, 12% said they plan to work full-time for the rest of their lives.

A total of 1,500 people aged 60 to 75 responded to the survey.

According to the ConsumerAffairs Research Team, half of all seniors rely on Social Security for a significant portion of their income.

We’ll show you four ways to avoid working later in life and make the most of your retirement.

Low income has an immediate impact on your daily expenses, but it also has a long-term impact.

Some people are unaware that the amount of money you get from Social Security checks is determined in part by your previous earnings.

So, if at all possible, look for a higher-paying job.

Workers in the United States will receive their largest pay raise in more than a decade in 2022.

In addition, a number of states are raising their minimum wages.

Many Americans make the mistake of believing that Social Security will be sufficient to support them once they retire.

Most people are mistaken, because Social Security is only designed to replace 40% of pre-retirement income.

To have enough money for retirement, you must save and set goals.

Some argue that to retire comfortably, you’ll need around a (dollar)2 million savings account.

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401ks are two ways to save for retirement.

A major distinction between the two is that a 401(k) typically includes an employer match, whereas an IRA account gives you more investment options.

But, whether you choose both or one, make sure you save as much as you can for retirement and meet your goal.

Having tens of thousands of dollars in debt sounds like a great way to spend your golden years.

You’ll be getting mail from debt collection agencies about settling payments instead of going to the beach on weekends.

On a more serious note, plan ahead of time to pay off any debts you may have.

Your mortgage, car payments, or credit card debt are all examples of this.

You’ll already have enough to worry about during your regular visits to the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.