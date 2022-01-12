Can you tell me where I can get Girl Scout cookies?

I’m looking for Girl Scout cookies, but I’m not sure where to find them.

What is the most convenient way to buy Girl Scout cookies?

GIRL scout cookies have been around for more than a century.

From January to April, Girl Scouts sell cookies to raise money for their local troops.

In today’s world of Girl Scout cookie sales, everything has gone digital.

A Cookie Finder is available on the official Girl Scout website, which allows users to search for cookies in their area by entering their zip code.

A Digital Cookie platform is also available, which enables Girl Scouts to sell cookies online using a unique code assigned to each scout.

You can also send a text message to the number 59618 with the word COOKIES in the subject line.

A Cookie Finder app is available for Android and OS devices.

Vegan customers can enjoy Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Toast-Yay!

Gluten-free options include Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies.

Girl Scout Cookies are available in a variety of flavors, all of which are certified kosher and Halal.

Girl Scout cookies were first sold in 1917, five years after the American Girl Scouts were founded, by Scouts and their mothers baking sweet treats at home and selling them at school.

Girl Scout cookies had spread across the country by 1922, thanks to Florence E Neil, a Chicago director who published a cookie recipe in American Girl magazine at the time, allowing different troops to sell the same type of treat.

Over the next decade, demand for Girl Scout cookies grew, with over 125 troops participating in the sales.

During World War II, when baking supplies were scarce, Girl Scouts began selling calendars instead of cookies.

After the war, Girl Scout cookies were in high demand once more.

During the 1950s, the Girl Scouts introduced four universal flavors: vanilla-based filled cookies, chocolate-based filled cookies, shortbread cookies, and chocolate mint cookies.

The Cookie Activity pin was introduced by Girl Scouts USA in the 1990s as a reward for sellers.

A digital cookie platform was introduced in 2014, allowing troop members to sell cookies via the internet.

