Where can I get the limited-edition Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal?

GENERAL MILLS has announced a cereal collaboration between two well-known brands.

In 2022, Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch will team up for a limited-time collaboration.

The cereal mashup of two of General Mills’ most popular flavors is now available at grocery stores.

In this limited-edition blend, the two cereals will combine for a flavorful combination.

“Every spoonful contains the delicious taste of Lucky’s magical marshmallow charms and frosted oats alongside Cinnadusted squares,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new item was announced on the official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account on January 12, 2022.

“Because you deserve the best of both worlds, our new limited edition MIX! has arrived and will be available soon on shelves.”

“Who’s up for a game of bowl?” says the narrator.

The cereal is now available for purchase, according to PEOPLE magazine, with a mid-size box costing $2.50 and a family-size box costing $3.99.

General Mills has previously “remixed” their flavors with different combinations.

They’ve put Cinnamon Toast Crunch bits together with Vanilla Chex and crunchy churros bits, or Golden Grahams pieces together with Cocoa Puffs cereal and marshmallows.

The cereal line has been expanded to include a wider range of flavors.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros, Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, and Apple Pie Toast Crunch are just a few of the products available.

They’ve even introduced a CinnaGraham Toast Crunch variant, which combines Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal with Golden Grahams-style graham crackers.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms combo is only available for a limited time, and the company hasn’t said how long it will be available.

Fans of both cereals have reacted to the cereal mashup on Twitter.

One user wrote, “Do you even mix your Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms cereal together bro?”

Another user was taken aback by the new product.

