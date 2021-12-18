Where can you get Kanye West’s Adidas YEEZY slides?

Kanye West’s YEEZY Adidas slides are available for purchase at the following locations.

When Kanye West debuted his Yeezy collaboration with Adidas in 2015, he completely changed the fashion industry.

Fans are still vying for the sold-out items six years later.

YEEZY will add two new colors to its slide collection on Monday, December 13, 2021: ochre and pure.

The YEEZY SUPPLY website opened at 9 a.m. ET, while the Nordstrom website opened at 10 a.m. ET.

According to Highsnobiety, YEEZY slides can be found at the following stores: AFEW, adidas, YEEZY SUPPLY, and SSENSE.

The slides are available in three colorways: resin, core, and pure, and retail for (dollar)55 (adult), (dollar)45 (kids), and (dollar)35 (infant).

The shoes’ resale value on sites like Stadium Goods and StockX, on the other hand, can reach up to (dollar)250.

“The adidas YEEZY Slides, made of injected EVA foam, were first released in December 2019,” according to the outlet.

“Since then, they’ve been released in a variety of colorways, the majority of which stick to the earthy tones we’ve come to associate with Kanye West’s YEEZY brand.”

Kim Kardashian officially became a single woman on Friday, December 10, 2021.

She also requested that the name ‘West’ be dropped and that her maiden name be restored, according to reports.

Kim is said to be “deeply conflicted” about divorcing Kanye West after learning of his “dramatic changes.”

In August of 2021, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum donned a wedding gown and joined her baby daddy on stage at his Donda album listening event.

“Kim is deeply conflicted about what her future and the children will be without Kanye,” Us Weekly reports.

The reality star filed for divorce from the popular rapper in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her decision.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the children of the famous ex-couple, who married in 2014.

Kanye didn’t notice “how unhappy and lonely Kim was” until the mother of four announced their divorce, according to an insider.

“The past few months have made Kim’s decision to end the marriage even more difficult because Kanye has been very present in the relationship,” the source explained.

Despite the fact that the couple has “a lot of issues to work out,” Kim isn’t “calling the divorce off, at least not yet.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star is now worth (dollar)6.6 billion.

“He is one of the three wealthiest self-made Black people in US history,” the outlet claims.

