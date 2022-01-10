Where should you put your money if you want to make a difference in the world?

Where should you put your money if you want to make a positive difference in the world?

More savers want their money to have a positive impact on the environment or society, but which funds actually do so?

We all want our pension funds to perform well financially, but an increasing number of investors also want their money to “do good.”

Investors who engage in sustainable or impact investing, also known as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, acknowledge that they do not seek a financial return at all costs.

They are aware of the world’s problems and want to use their portfolios to make a positive “impact.”

Impact investing, like most things in investing, is arguably a spectrum, with funds on one end simply avoiding the worst’sin’ stocks like tobacco, oil, or weapons, to the other end bordering on philanthropy, where a financial return is purely incidental.

Most regular savers will opt for something in the middle, a fund with a sophisticated approach to the world’s most pressing issues while still assisting savers in building wealth.

The popularity of these funds has exploded, with a slew of asset managers claiming to be experts in the field.

So, in order to assist ordinary savers, I enlisted the help of a number of leading fund selectors and fund supermarkets to help me identify some of the industry’s top impact funds.

The Schroder Global Energy Transition fund, which invests in companies involved in the transition to lower-carbon energy sources, has piqued the interest of ESG experts and others.

The three long-term drivers of the energy transition – improved economics, supportive policy, and increased consumer demand – are well-supported, and while the fund has returned north of 100% since its launch in 2019, the potential remains compelling; the way we produce and consume energy is only just beginning to change.

The Jupiter Ecology fund, for example, invests in equities with positive environmental or sustainable objectives, a description that may sound familiar in 2021, but the Jupiter Ecology fund was the first of its kind, having launched in 1988.

It focuses on a variety of topics, including clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy, as part of a diversification strategy that reduces volatility while maximizing growth potential.

The LF Montanaro Better World fund, which focuses on global equities, looks for small- to medium-sized businesses with innovative products or services.

Demystifying ethical investing The huge and growing glut of so-called impact funds makes it increasingly difficult for retail investors to know which ones are walking the ethical walk. The Big Exchange, an independently run impact fund supermarket co-founded by The Big Issue, aims to quash the confusion by rating only those funds that pass its ethical screen. Launched in October 2020, the firm has 56 funds on its platform and is constantly assessing the market to see if any others pass muster, including scrutinising suggestions from its customers. “We aim to make selecting an impact fund simple and also to keep everything really transparent,” says Cameron Bourne, head of product at The Big Exchange. The company rates funds as either Gold, Silver or Bronze, with 44 per cent of its investors putting their money into the highest-ranked funds. And it also offers three risk-rated starter packs – pre-packaged bundles of funds – meaning investors can have a portfolio of funds based on their risk preference. A third party – Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research – helped to create the bundles and reviews them annually to ensure they are remaining within their risk parameters, while an impact committee ensures the funds stay on the proverbial ethical path – and can be removed if they transgress. For those who like to delve into things a bit deeper, The Big Exchange works with Tumelo, a tool that allows an entire fund’s holdings to be shown, rather than just the top 10 holdings that are commonly published on fund factsheets. “Our big thing is around democratisation and people power,” Mr Bourne adds, “We want everyone to be able to make an impact; for The Big Issue, everyone can buy a magazine from a vendor, but it should be the same with finances as well.”